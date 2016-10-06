Quinoa: An exotic and nutritional seed

Deepika Rathod

Indians have been eating for centuries and how they love it. But it has been brought to light that rice contains high amounts of calories and so its consumption should be reduced. On the other hand some consider rice to be a safe starch.

Brown rice is a better option as it contains nutrients which are otherwise removed while processing white rice. Having said that, is there an even healthier option? The answer to this question is yes. The grain that provides all nutrients, vitamins and minerals is quinoa. Many people are unaware of this grain that has amazing health benefits.

Quinoa has gained popularity due to its usefulness, ability to enhance flavours when used in cooking, and its impressive health profile. Is it a good idea to replace rice with quinoa? Let’s compare one cup of rice with one cup of quinoa.

Quinoa’s vitamin and mineral profile is higher than that of brown rice. Quinoa marks a glycemic index of 53 and a glycemic load of 13 while rice has a glycemic index of 73 and glycemic load of 30. Glycemic index basically measures the fast rate at which a food spikes a person’s blood glucose. Glycemic load measures the amount of carbohydrates a food contributes to the diet.

Quinoa has a low glycemic index and load, high level of nutrition and health benefits from being gluten-free, and inclusion of amino acids which are not present in rice.

If the above mentioned pointers have still not convinced you, one must note that rice contains anti-nutrients like phytates which make it difficult for the body to absorb nutrients rice and foods swallowed with rice. Quinoa does not contain any phytates as it is a seed and not a grain. As far as the comparison goes, the winner is clearly the delicious and exotic quinoa due to its beneficial health contents that provide one with a balanced diet.