QUICK NOTES

Body Building India forays into Goa

PANAJI: Body Building India, one of an established name in the body building and fitness industry, unveiled its Goa store recently. The unveiling was by done by Caetano Dias and Amod Maldolkar, the five times Mr Goa title holder. Maldolkar spoke about fitness popularity among the youth. He explained that, supplements are not only for bodybuilders but also for performance and strength. Body Building India is a fitness web portal destination for genuine supplements along with diet and exercise plans and free fitness blog. The store at St Inez is its first outlet in Goa. NT

ICICI Lombard General Insurance IPO to open on Sept 15

MUMBAI : ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited proposes to open on September 15, an initial public offering (IPO) up to 86,247,187 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each which comprises of an offer for sale of up to 31,761,478 equity shares by ICICI Bank Limited (“ICICI Bank” or the “promoter selling shareholder”) and up to 54,485,709 equity shares by FAL Corporation (“FAL” or the “investor selling shareholder” and together with the promoter selling shareholder, the selling shareholders”) (“offer”), including a reservation of up to 4,312,359 equity shares for purchase by ICICI Bank shareholders. The price band for the offer is fixed from Rs 651 per equity share to Rs.661 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 22 equity shares and in multiples of 22 equity shares thereafter.