Quick Notes

Mother Dairy launches ‘Premium’ milk

MUMBAI: Milk and milk products major Mother Dairy, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), announced the launch of ‘Premium’ – high cream milk for consumers across the Greater Mumbai region. The newly launched variant will be available in 500ml and 1 litre pack sizes, priced at Rs 27 and Rs 53 respectively. Mother Dairy’s ‘Premium’ Milk will offer the highest FAT content of 7 per cent along with 9 per cent SNF ideal for consumers looking for rich milk diet and also for home makers indulging in home-made sweets, ghee and curd as the variant offer 15 per cent extra malai (cream) in comparison to Full Cream Milk. S Nagarajan, managing director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd said it is investing around Rs 200 crore in Maharashtra to set up a new unit in Bhiwandi, refurbish Nagpur unit and commence procurement of milk in Marathwada and Vidharbha regions. NT