Question of dissolving legislative assembly does not arise: CM

PANAJI: After studying the written opinion of Advocate General (AG) Saresh Lotlikar, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Tuesday said that there is no question of convening an assembly session or recommending to the Governor for dissolution of the state legislative assembly.

Last week, the Chief Minister had sought legal opinion of the AG on the matter after the opposition parties had demanded that the Chief Minister either convene session or dissolve the assembly. Advocate General Lotlikar sent the concerned file with his opinion to the Chief Minister’s office on Monday.

The AG has said that there is no need to either dissolve the assembly or convene an assembly session as polling for the state assembly has already taken place on February 4. The Chief Minister had sought the AG’s legal opinion on whether he has to recommend to the Governor to summon the assembly or dissolve the House, as it would be more than six months since the last session by the time the new government is formed.

The AG, in his opinion given to the Chief Minister, has stated that the present legislative assembly can transact no business in view of the fact that polling has already taken place and in this situation not convening the legislative assembly session within six months cannot be considered as a breakdown of the constitutional machinery, adding that the status of the existing assembly can continue till the new assembly is put in place after declaration of the assembly results.

“In my opinion, there would not be any breach of article of the Constitution if no session of the legislative assembly is called before February 28, 2017. It is also not necessary for the cabinet to recommend to the Governor to dissolve the legislative assembly merely because in the existing situation the assembly session is not being called,” Lotlikar said in his opinion.

The AG further noted that the dissolution of the assembly under Article 174(2) (b) is not automatic upon non-compliance of Article 174(1) of the Constitution. In the given case, it may become necessary to recommend to the Governor to dissolve the assembly under Article 174(2)(b), but the present situation is not one which warrants such a recommendation, pointing out that, therefore, the status as existing today can continue till the new assembly is put in place after the declaration of the results.

While speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Tuesday, Parsekar said that he had time and again said that the elections have just been held, after which, ethically, it is not appropriate that the outgoing government convenes the assembly session, adding that the written opinion of the AG has endorsed the stand of the government.

Earlier, Parsekar had said that when there is no fault of his government, why he should seek dissolution of the assembly, maintaining that this situation has not been created by his government.