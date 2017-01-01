Quality more important than packaging’

In existence for over 100 years, the Pankar store in Mardol has rich history with legacy dating to Portuguese era, finds out Nirgosh Gaude

Starting a bakery business in Portuguese era and turning it into grocery store later, the Pankar family is a trusted name in Mardol and surrounding areas. Their store has history of providing almost the entire range of household essentials to residents for more than 100 years. Trustworthy in quality and with rich legacy, the Pankar store located in the entrance of the Shree Mahalasa Narayani Temple deals in variety of grocery items.

The family is in grocery trade since 1900 and acquired general merchant license in 1903 from Portuguese. Despite the increase in business competition, the Pankar brothers- Suryakant and Ramakant are instrumental in running the business successfully which was handed over to them by their father and grandfather. Even after over hundreds years of their existence they have maintained the aura of the Portuguese era in their store.

“We believe that genuine and good quality of products is more important than the outside package; for which our store is famous,” says Ramakant Parab.

According to him, the Pankar family had bakery business before 1903 at the same place where the present grocery shop is located. It was running satisfactorily for years, but later the founder member of the bakery decided to shift to Mumbai. One part of the family shifted to Mumbai and other stayed in Mardol.

Vishnu Pankar the grandfather of Ramakant and Suryakant started the general store and got the license from the erstwhile Portuguese government. Within no time the Pankar’s store became all-in-one store for all necessary household items.

In the early days it was not grocery store but a proper general store wherein cement, paints, different types of papers, stationary items, coths and grocery items were sold. Many of these items were not easily available in Goa which had to be imported.

During ancient period when the Mardol area had limited means of transportation the Pankar store was the only shop for people of the Mardol and surrounding areas.

After Vishnu, his son Baburao took over the business. Presently Ramakant and Suryakant are looking after the store.

Eventually both the brothers have continued their traditional business with a mark of reputation and good will and have focused more on grocery items rather than all other general items.

Interestingly the store is without any signage or board and is identified by people with the heritage of Pankars family attached to it.

The store is situated on the entrance road to the Shree Mahalas Temple at Mardol and being a tourist place attracts lot of walk-in customers who purchase the grocery items daily. For locals of Mardol and surrounding area the store is trustworthy store and retained the quality of the items for years.

“We never felt need to upgrade our store or modifying it into a new style store or making it very attractive. As we are sure that people buy because of the good faith they have in us,” said the Pankar brothers.

The brothers have never felt the need of making the store modern as they are of the belief that genuine quality is the USP rather than just look of the store. Presently the store stands out in Mardol because of its unique look of a Portuguese era store.

Other than the general store, the Pankar brothers also tried their hand in plastic industry in the year 1988. They ran it for couple of years but due to shortage of electricity and raw material they had to close down the unit. They got good profit in the plastic industry.

Grocery being their main business they decided to expand it into day-to-day essential goods and came up with a new grocery trading store at Ponda in 1995, which is popularly known as Dadi Traders.

The new store deals in wholesale of all grocery items.

Suryakant’s son Harish Pankar looks after the trading store at Ponda.