PY Nuvem outdo Ambelim SC en route to semifinals

CUNCOLIM: A goal each in either half from Inacio Colaco and Jorose Oliveira enabled Parish Youth, Nuvem edge past Ambelim SC 2-1 and enter the semifinals of South Goa Yaari Cup football tournament, at Cuncolim grounds on Tuesday.

Parish Youth, Nuvem shot into the lead in the 11th minute off a goal by playmaker Inacio Colaco who raced down into the rival box, and upon receiving a neat pass from Beven Colaco sent an angular effort that beat Ambelim SC keeper Beny Silva hands down.

Ambelim SC though took time to settle, gradually began building up good moves through medio Jade Colaco and Myron Pereira. But when their strikers came close to finding the mark, the defence of PY Nuvem kept them at bay.

Though the defence of PY Nuvem stood rock solid, they faltered in the 25th minute when wing back Perryson Fernandes dispatched a perfect flag kick to Samson Simies whose powerful header crashed to the far end of the nets giving no chance at all to keeper Shawn Rodrigues.

The match was then played on almost level terms with both the teams having equal scoring opportunities, which they muffed off due to some wayward shooting.

The second session saw PY Nuvem desperately looking for a goal, which looked imminent in their favour.

Inacio Colaco and Jorose Oliveira began to torment the Ambelim SC defenders time and again and had it not been for some good goalkeeping by Benny Silva, they could have conceded at least two more goals.

After some hard probing, PY Nuvem scored the match winner in the 53rd minute when Jorose Oliveira unleashed a 20-yard booming shot that crashed to the far end of Ambelim SC nets.

PY Nuvem thereafter began playing a defensive game and hardly allowed the opponents to have a close look at their goal. Nuvem defenders Shubert Colaco and Ceaser Colaco stood tall to quell all the good moves that the Ambelim team made.