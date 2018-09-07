Friday , 7 September 2018
PWD Minister promises 3 flyovers in Salcete

Posted by: nt September 7, 2018

NT NETWORK

 

MARGAO

PWD Minister Ramkrishna Dhavalikar, on Thursday,  promised to construct three flyovers in Salcete to  smoothen the traffic movement in the taluka.

Addressing the media, after having a meeting with the TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai at the Collectorate building to  take stock of the Fatorda development works, Dhavalikar said, “We have decided to construct three flyovers – one at  Nuvem  junction, one at Rawonfond  and another at Arlem. This is aimed at  minimizing the traffic congestion and  smoothening the traffic flow.  We are removing the black spots like that of Rawanfond junction, where  four-five  roads  meet.”

He further said that a dedicated road has been proposed  to  provide a direct entry in the new South Goa District Hospital.

Commenting on the issue of water shortage, the minister  said, “The  South Goa has excess water of  30 MLD. So, there is no  question of water shortage.  There is also a scope for having another  100  MLD  plant at  the Selaulim dam area. There is a need to  commence water harvesting in the state.”

When a media person pointed to the pathetic condition of the KTC buses, plying in the state, Dhavalikar, who also holds the transport portfolio, said that by December  2018, the government will be purchasing  100 new modern buses for the ease of commuters in Goa and the neighbouring states.

He  said, “Recently, 70  new buses have been  bought,  and another 100  new modern buses  will be added to the  KTC bus fleet.”

“The file has been moved  for vetting. This government is committed to the people of Goa,” he added.

Sardesai informed that a tender has been floated to reconstruct the PHE quarters, police quarters and  Junta quarters.

“Ring road is proposed from Tolleaband to Agalli in Fatorda, under the  Bharatmala Scheme. The widening of the Gogol road is also  proposed. We have also taken stock of  the ongoing development works being carried out by the  PWD in the areas of  Fatorda,”  he said, adding that the MMC’s open spaces located in Fatorda will also be developed after   obtaining the necessary permissions.

He said that the road contractors, who were entrusted the job, are warned to redo it, adhering to the PWD rules, wherever, the roads have been  washed away.

Speaking further, he came down heavily on the contractors, who  delayed the works in his constituency.

 

