PWD Minister promises 3 flyovers in Salcete

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

PWD Minister Ramkrishna Dhavalikar, on Thursday, promised to construct three flyovers in Salcete to smoothen the traffic movement in the taluka.

Addressing the media, after having a meeting with the TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai at the Collectorate building to take stock of the Fatorda development works, Dhavalikar said, “We have decided to construct three flyovers – one at Nuvem junction, one at Rawonfond and another at Arlem. This is aimed at minimizing the traffic congestion and smoothening the traffic flow. We are removing the black spots like that of Rawanfond junction, where four-five roads meet.”

He further said that a dedicated road has been proposed to provide a direct entry in the new South Goa District Hospital.

Commenting on the issue of water shortage, the minister said, “The South Goa has excess water of 30 MLD. So, there is no question of water shortage. There is also a scope for having another 100 MLD plant at the Selaulim dam area. There is a need to commence water harvesting in the state.”

When a media person pointed to the pathetic condition of the KTC buses, plying in the state, Dhavalikar, who also holds the transport portfolio, said that by December 2018, the government will be purchasing 100 new modern buses for the ease of commuters in Goa and the neighbouring states.

He said, “Recently, 70 new buses have been bought, and another 100 new modern buses will be added to the KTC bus fleet.”

“The file has been moved for vetting. This government is committed to the people of Goa,” he added.

Sardesai informed that a tender has been floated to reconstruct the PHE quarters, police quarters and Junta quarters.

“Ring road is proposed from Tolleaband to Agalli in Fatorda, under the Bharatmala Scheme. The widening of the Gogol road is also proposed. We have also taken stock of the ongoing development works being carried out by the PWD in the areas of Fatorda,” he said, adding that the MMC’s open spaces located in Fatorda will also be developed after obtaining the necessary permissions.

He said that the road contractors, who were entrusted the job, are warned to redo it, adhering to the PWD rules, wherever, the roads have been washed away.

Speaking further, he came down heavily on the contractors, who delayed the works in his constituency.