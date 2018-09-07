PWD clearing bushes along road divider in Chinchinim

NT NETWORK

Under fire for failing to maintain the road dividers near Chinchinim junction which led to several accidents, the PWD on Tuesday took up work to clear the bushes which had grown and were obstructing vision of motorists.

The PWD had come in for severe criticism from the people of Chinchinim after the junction had turned into a death trap as the overgrown bushes were obstructing the vision while the signage boards had faded away.

The villagers had pointed out that the department had failed to take steps to prevent accidents and despite bringing the matter to the notice of the authorities they had failed to act.

The Navhind Times had earlier reported the situation at the junction which prompted the department to take cognizance and began clearing the junction on Tuesday

morning.

The villagers have now demanded installation of speed rumblers on either side of the junction to control oncoming traffic on the sharp Chinchinim junction.