Pvt hospitals propose to run health centres in state on PPP mode

Private hospitals have proposed to run the health centres, constructed by the state government in peripheral areas in the state, on public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Representatives of private hospitals empanelled under the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY) met the director of Health Services Sanjeev Dalvi (DHS) to brief him about the problems associated with the functioning of the scheme.

Speaking to media, Dr Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospitals said that the proposal has already been submitted to the government but is pending due to the process involved.

Dr Salkar said, “I have already given the proposal to the government. They are waiting to do the request for quotation (RFQ), which was delayed due to various events that took place in the recent days in the state”

He further said that once the RFQ is floated even the local doctors can form a consortium and operate the hospitals and use the facilities. “However, for everything to fall in place, you require time and cannot be hurried upon,” he added.

Salkar batted for more awareness amongst the local body representatives and the people at the local level for smoother functioning of the scheme as well as the benefits being derived by maximum population.

Meanwhile, about the current problems faced by the hospitals in implementing the DDSSY, Salkar said that most of the problems are related to IT and payment from the insurance company.

He informed that representative of the insurance company – United India Insurance Ltd, present for the meeting has assured hospital representatives that the payments to the hospitals would be released soon.

He said, “The insurance company has started depositing money, but the amount is low. They have said the problem is with the AADHAR card linkage. But an assurance has been given to us and has also said a penalty could be forced against them for non-payment of dues. Every 15 days, the money should come and over a period of time, the problem would be solved.”