Pvt buses found operating without hand sanitiser

Panaji: None of the private buses were found to have hand sanitiser in place despite been directed by the transport department to provide hand sanitiser for the use of their crew and passengers to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The transport department on Wednesday had issued an order directing the owners of buses plying in the state or interstate routes to wash and disinfect their vehicles every day and provide hand sanitizer with immediate effect to the crew members who will in turn request passengers to sanitize their hands. Interestingly, bus operators claimed that they have not received such order in wake of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

“In order to control and contain the spread of COVID-19, all the operators of stage carriage and contract carriage buses operating within the state or interstate routes are directed to wash and disinfect their buses on daily basis and provide hand sanitizer in buses with immediate effect,” states the order.

It adds that failure to comply with the order, the department will suspend or cancel the permits under Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

The buses could be seen plying without any type of hand sanitizers, in an infraction of suggested measures to arrest the spread of virus.