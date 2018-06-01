Pvt app-based public transport service may make it before govt

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

PANAJI

A private app-based public transport service may start earlier than the government-approved app being developed by Goa Electronics Limited (GEL).

The private app, which is expected to be launched on August 15, will provide the kind of information one can find with private players like Uber and Ola. The app will be run by Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) corporator and businessman Rahul Lotlikar jointly with India’s largest taxi aggregator. However, the name of the aggregator has not been revealed owing to opposition from taxi operators.

Once downloaded on one’s phone, the app can inform on specific taxis or rickshaws and the estimated time of arrival at the destination. It even provides users the option to make payment online or by using mobile wallet.

The app will have its command centre in Mumbai. The driver or operator will have to use separate SIM card to allow the command centre to track movements and send potential requests for trips.

The app has already got 25 clients mainly taxi operators from Margao, Ponda, Panaji and Vasco who have

shown interest to attach their cars with the aggregator and 15 other applications are being processed. It is now expecting at least 150 registrations by the end of July.

The taxi operators seeking registration are asked to produce copies of driving licence, RC book, insurance papers, pollution certificate, Aadhar card, PAN card and photo.

The operators are offered Rs 5,000 for first 100 registrations but the amount is to be deposited in bank account only after the start of the operation. The operators once registered will have to spend a minimum of three months until the offered amount is recovered.

The private taxi, rickshaw and rent-a-bike operators, who have registered with the private app said that they have been assured of frequent trips with guaranteed monthly income of more than 50 per cent of their existing earning.

It has been also learnt from them that the new public transport aggregator has claimed them the fare will be fixed on mutual understanding with the operators. They are going to charge 20 per cent towards facility charges on a daily income. The private taxi operators said their vehicles will be free of surge pricing, a system in which fares shoot up with demand.

The Goa Electronics Limited has developed a mobile app for smart transportation system and tender has been floated to select an aggregator to manage and operate the system. The whole process of tendering and selection of bidder is expected to be complete by the end of the year.