PV Sindhu wins BWF Superseries Finals opener

DUBAI: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu opened her BWF Superseries Finals campaign with a fighting win against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan here on Wednesday.

In the opening match of the Group B, the 2016 Rio Olympic Games silver medallist Sindhu lost the first game 12-21, but came back strongly to bag the next two games 21-8, 21-15.

With this win, double World Championship bronze medallist Sindhu has taken a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head against the 19-year-old two-time former junior world champion Yamaguchi.

On Thursday, world No 10 Sindhu will come across sixth-ranked Chinese Sun Yu, who produced a stunning result against reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin with a 21-18, 24-22 triumph in 58 minutes.

Meanwhile in Group A, former women’s world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand went down to South Korean Sung ji Hyun 21-19, 21-12 in 35 minutes. World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei prevailed over China’s He Bingjiao 21-16, 21-13 in 31 minutes.

Among the major surprise results of the day, South Korean Wan Ho Son shocked world No 1 Lee Chong Wei 21-10, 21-16 in 38 minutes in the Group B of the men’s singles.

competition of the year-closing tournament where only top eight professionals of the year compete.