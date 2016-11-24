Putting Goa’s Economy Back On Track

THE state government has banned recruitments in all its departments as well as government-aided corporations for a period of six months from November 23. The government had advertised hundreds of vacancies and the process of recruitment in some cases had reached final stages. The ban is aimed to avoid expenditure on salaries of new recruits. That will dampen the spirits of the unemployed youth who were hoping to secure a government job. The government had banned recruitments in the past as an austerity measure. Goa had been among the first states to implement pay commission recommendations in the past. But it has taken time to implement the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations. The government has taken note of the growing resentment over the delay among 60,000 employees and 50,000 pensioners and has promised fast tracking.

The government thought it prudent to win over the sympathy of the government employees before the state Assembly elections. With the Election Commission of India set to announce the election schedule to various states including Goa in the near future, the state government seems to have decided to ‘beat’ it before the dates are announced by advancing the decision to give the Seventh Pay Commission benefits to its employees and pensioners. Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar has said the ban on recruitments was a ‘bold decision’ as it comes just ahead of the elections and that it was taken in the best interest of the state. By the sheer logic of numbers, the government would make 1.10 lakh families of employees and pensioners happy, even though its recruitment ban might make a few hundreds of unemployed youth unhappy. It has been the practice of the ruling party in the state to go in for mass recruitment during the months before Assembly elections to derive political benefit. The Congress tried to do it before the 2012 elections, but the decision came out a cropper as the government issued appointment letters after the election code of conduct came into effect by backdating the offer letters. This time the Bharatiya Janata Party released dozens of advertisements for recruitment under various categories, but it put the process on hold as it faces resource crunch and has to meet the costs of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for employees and pensioners.

The state has been facing a tight economic situation ever since the BJP came to power owing to suspension of mining, which has been an important source of state revenue and employment. On top of that, the adverse impact of the global and domestic economic slowdown resulted in further shrinking of revenue. Casinos have helped only to an extent. The tourism sector, which is another major source of revenue to the state exchequer, has been hit by the central government decision to demonetise the high currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. The small establishments in the tourism sector have been the most severely affected. Domestic and foreign tourists find it difficult to get currency notes to meet their needs. Banks plead helplessness as they do not have sufficient notes to help tourists or locals. If immediate remedial steps are not taken revenue not just from tourism but from other sectors of trade and industry too would see a downslide, bringing lower commercial tax revenue to the state. There could be problems for the government in paying salaries to their employees.

The decision to put the process of new recruitments on hold alone cannot mean much to the state exchequer, except for temporary respite. After all, these recruitments were planned by the government because they were considered necessary. The new government has to make those recruitments. Generally, the government policy is to keep the employee numbers under control. With the technology coming to their help, the government would be able to reduce the staff numbers in the future. However, technology too comes at a cost. So, the crux of the problem for the government remains finding resources for meeting employee and technology costs. And the state economy does not look like getting back on the road to a healthy recovery from the shocks it has suffered owing to mining shutdown and global slowdown. There is a need for the government to maximize collection of its revenue under various sectors, as also to revive economic activities. The state government must take innovative measures to help shops and establishments tide over the currency crisis and to encourage spending by people. Lack of spending means lower income to businesses and that means lower revenue to the government. The outgoing state government might be able to meet the costs of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations, but the new government would still face problems finding resources for public expenditure and employee salaries.