Putin seeks India’s experience on GST implementation

NEW DELHI

Of all the critical issues they discussed during the two-day high level interactions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin, latter has sought Mr Modi’s words of wisdom and India’s experience with the Goods and Services Tax, which he plans to implement in his country.

During their meeting, while Mr Modi flagged off the vexed issue of oil import and its impact on Indian economy and also globally, for his part, Mr Putin said that Russia would work with India to see stability in oil

prices.

The Russian side also assured cooperation to enhance production of petroleum and Mr Putin said the Indian firms, especially in the oil and gas sector, would be welcome in Russia.

“India has massive energy demands and Russia is resource-rich,” the Russian President

said.

According to sources, both leaders spent ‘quality time’ for about four-and-half hours during their engagements and discussed several issues in details.

“On Friday, the formal talks ranged for about one-and-half hours while on Thursday dinner meeting and discussions at PM Modi’s residence lasted for about three hours,” a source said here.

It was only at the behest and specific request from Russian side that not much time was spent on ceremonial reception.

Both the leaders have shown inclination to talk for longer period even in the past as during their maiden informal Summit at Sochi in Russia in May, PM Modi and President Putin spoke for about six hours. During their two-day parleys, both the leaders discussed wide range of defence and security related issues. But there was no Pakistan-focused talks.

A pact was also inked between the two time tested countries to develop six nuclear power projects in India.

Both the leaders pledged to work towards a greater regional and global peace. Sources said both India and Russia would work together to save tigers and also the Ganga-Volga civilisation links.