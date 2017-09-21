Push for settling forest rights claims

PANAJI: Tribal Welfare Minister Govind Gaude has directed officials to dispose of all forest rights claims by December 30, 2017 under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

The minister chaired a meeting at the Secretariat for better coordination and to assign responsibilities to officers of various departments.

The meeting was attended by both the district collectors, directors of tribal welfare and panchayats, conservator of forest and other officials.

“I have directed all the concerned officers to iron out interdepartmental difficulties so as to settle claims on all forest rights in a time-bound manner,” Gaude said.

The minister also directed that gram sabhas of village panchayats be held as per instructions of village-level forest rights committees. Statistical data say that the directorate of tribal welfare has received a total of 10,040 forest rights claims from six talukas namely Sattari, Ponda, Dharbandora, Sanguem, Quepem and Canacona, which have significant tribal population.

Out of 10,040 claims, 9672 are from individuals, 356 are community claims and 12 are ‘facility’ claims.

As of now, spot verification on 2709 claims has been done; 177 claims are pending before the subdivision-level committee and 20 are before the district-level committee.

Only 25 forest rights claims have been disposed of by the DLC.