Puneet to head staff selection commission

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Senior IAS officer Puneet Kumar Goel will be the chairman of the Goa Staff Selection Commission, which has been set up for the recruitment of employees for Group ‘C’ posts in government departments.

Finance secretary Daulat Hawaldar and senior Goa Civil Service officer Menino D’Souza, who is currently the Registrar of Co-operative Societies, will be the members of the commission.

Sources said the personnel department has moved a file on appointment of the chairman and two members of the commission.

The personnel department has already issued a circular regarding new system of recruitment of lower division clerks and other positions coming under the Group ‘C’ category.

The personnel department has directed all the departments to withdraw all recruitment-related advertisements issued before August 9, 2019, the day when the bill on staff selection commission became the law.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the government will allow the departments to fill in technical posts coming under Group ‘C’ on their own.

However, rules as regards the staff selection commission are yet to be framed.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet is likely to scrap the interdepartmental committee of officers and the high-powered committee headed by Chief Minister.

Both the committees were constituted by the then chief minister Manohar Parrikar in 2017 to assess the required manpower in the departments and sanctioning of posts.