Pune police hand over Khutnur murder accused to Mapusa cops

MAPUSA

Dasharath Rajput, one of the accused in Assiana Khutnur murder case, who was on the run for the last 17 years, has been handed over to the Mapusa police by the Pune police. The Pune police had arrested the accused on February 16.

Rajput was booked by the Mapusa police way back in 1999 under various section of Indian Penal Code.

On October 9, 1999, Khaja Pathan had filed a complaint stating that under suspicion of theft of steel and cement from a construction site at Calangute, Pannayan Godan, Mohmad Assim Kasim Sab, Arjun Naik, Badshah Desai, Basgauda Patil, Bonny George, Krishna Das, Molali Hussein Pathan, Munnasab Nadar and Dasharath Rajput had tied his hands and legs along with other two labourers Asiana Khutnur and Anil and had assaulted them brutally and left them at Peddem construction site.

The injured were rushed to a hospital wherein Assiana Khutnur succumbed to his injuries. Acting on the complaint, the Mapusa police had registered a case under Sections 341, 342, 323 and 302 of the IPC, and had arrested nine accused.

Rajput was absconding for the last 17 years. The police had charge-sheeted the case, and on August 16, 2002 the nine accused were acquitted in the case. On February 16, Pune police arrested the accused, and handed him over to the Mapusa police on Monday.

The accused was then produced accused before Mapusa JMFC; the court has remanded him to three-day police custody.