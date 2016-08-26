Pulses: Nutritious and sustainable Part I

Rohini Diniz

The 68th UN General Assembly declared 2016 as the International Year of Pulses (IYP) with the aim of increasing public awareness of the nutritional benefits of pulses as part of sustainable food production aimed towards food security and nutrition.

What are Pulses? Pulses are edible seeds of pod–bearing plants belonging to the leguminosae family that not only have dietary value but also play a vital role in improving and maintaining soil fertility because of their ability to fix atmospheric nitrogen.

While the term legume is used for fresh produce like green peas, fresh val, etc, that are eaten as vegetables, the term pulses refers to all beans, lentils or peas that have been dried. The term dal refers to pulses that have been split and depending upon the degree of polishing, dals are classified as chilkewale dal or those with outer skin and dhuli dals or those without outer skin. Groundnuts, fenugreek, alfalfa and clover are also legume species, but are not classified as pulses.

Pulses have long been a part of traditional diets in developing countries of Asia, Africa and South America. There are more than 1,000 different species of legumes grown all over the world, out of these only around 20 species are cultivated for use as food. Commonly consumed pulses and dals include alsande, bengal gram (white chana and red chana), black gram (urad), cow pea (chawli or lobia), field bean (avare), green gram (moong), green peas (watana), horse gram (kuleeth), kidney beans (rajma), lentil (masoor), moth bean (matki), pigeon pea or red gram (tuvar or arhar ), soya bean, chana dal, masoor dal, moong dal, tuvar dal and urad dal.

Pulses have an important role in human nutrition and also provide many health benefits. The nutritive value of pulses varies depending on species.

Pulses contain twice the amount of protein as compared to whole grain cereals and are major sources of protein for most of the population in developing countries. In general all pulses are good sources of protein providing about 20 per cent protein on dry weight while alsande and soya bean provide around 32 per cent to 40 per cent protein respectively. Except for soya bean protein, which contains all the essential amino acids, proteins in other pulses are deficient in two essential amino acids – methionine and tryptophan. The traditional practice of consuming cereals and pulses at a meal helps overcome this deficiency as the lack of essential amino acid in pulses is made up by its presence in cereals providing a complete protein with respect to the essential amino acid content in a single dish. Pulses are also gluten free making them suitable for individuals who are sensitive to gluten.

Pulses contain starch; simple sugars like sucrose, glucose and unavailable sugars such as oligosaccharides, and are low in fat. The unavailable sugars are responsible for the production of gas and flatulence in humans, as the human body lacks the enzymes necessary for their digestion. These sugars are digested by the microflora in the lower intestinal tract resulting in the production of gas.

They are good sources of B complex vitamins, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, iron, potassium and dietary fibre. Being good sources of calcium, phosphorus and magnesium, pulses promote bone health and reduce the risk of osteoporotic fractures. They are also good sources of iron, making them a potent food for preventing iron deficiency anaemia in women and children especially when sprouted or combined with vitamin C rich foods which increase the absorption of iron.

Pulses contain non-nutrient bioactive phytochemicals that have health promoting and disease preventing properties. The important health promoting non-nutrient compounds present in pulses and legumes include phytosterols, saponins, isoflavones, tocopherols and flavonoids which have antioxidant and anticancer properties. They also contain phytoestrogens which are compounds that act as weak estrogen when ingested. Isoflavones and phytoestrogens have been shown to reduce the risk of breast and prostate cancers, lower the levels of serum total cholesterol while raising the levels of HDL or good cholesterol, slowdown and decrease the onset of osteoporosis in post menopausal women, lessen menopausal symptoms like hot flushes and mood swings and prevent cognitive decline.

Pulses contain is 13 grams to 15 grams dietary fibre per 100 grams consisting of both soluble and insoluble fibres making pulses a food with low glycemic index (GI). They increase satiety after a meal, help stabilise blood sugar and insulin levels by reducing spikes in blood glucose levels after a meal and are valuable for managing obesity, controlling insulin resistance, diabetes and reducing the risk of heart disease.

To be continued . . .

(The writer is a consultant nutritionist with 17 years of experience, practising at Panaji and can be contacted on rohinidiniz@gmail.com)