Puberty and its aberrations

Kedar Padte

When ABC and his wife walked into our clinic, with grim and emotionally distraught faces, along with their daughter who was barely seven years of age, I was worried.

Yet when they said she had just menstruated I was relieved as childhood malignancies are not uncommon.

The agony for the child and parents was exponential as they were scared and confused as to how to handle the situation.

Generally, puberty and menarche (first menstruation) sets in when the child is 11-years-old (average) these days, and 90 per cent of girls will have menstruated by the age of 13. In the 70s the average age of one’s first menses was 14. Today, menstruation at 10 years of age is considered alright.

For a 7-year-old to handle a monthly period is agonising as she is not mature enough to understand the phenomenon, neither is she equipped with the psyche to handle the same. That goes for her mother too.

In the reproductive development of females it is the ovaries that are kept in check (not allowed to ovulate and hence prevent menses) by inhibitory influences of hormones from the pineal gland.

The onset of puberty happens in the following stages

Thelarche: Breast development at 10 to 10.5 years of age

Pubarche: Development of pubic hair that happens around 11 years of age or a few months after thelarche.

Menarche: The commencement of menses, this generally happens two years after thelarche. Associated changes include body fat distribution, body odour and acne.

By 10 years of age a girl is ready to understand the process of menstruation. Precocious puberty is a condition wherein puberty occurs unusually early. Some of the causes are listed below.

Constitutional or true precocious puberty is when there is early maturity of the hypothalamus-pituitary ovarian axis that sets in much before 10 years of age.

Constitutional puberty can be precipitated by the child’s exposure to sexual visuals in early childhood. This can happen through magazines, television, computers, internet and various cyber accesses. Playful sexual stimulation in groups can also precipitate the development.

Pathological aspect includes tumours of the pituitary gland, other brain or meningeal lesions, gonadal tumours, adrenal tumours, germ cell tumours, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, etc.

Exposure to external hormones that develop sexual characteristics like xenoestrogens (oestrogen like compounds) or bisphenol – a substance found in plastic and soft drinks, sometimes.

Obesity and lack of exercise can precipitate early puberty in girls.

Precocious puberty can have certain disadvantages, a few are listed below

Psychological: The child is too young to accept and understand the changes. This can lead to neurosis, lack of concentration, tantrums, etc.

Personal hygiene: The girl child is too young to understand the menstrual phenomenon. Imagine the start of a cycle in the middle of a second standard class. Besides using the toilet, cleanliness, sanitary pads, and the pain associated with periods (dysmenorrhea) can be incapacitating. Recurrent urinary infection is common, and sexual arousal and unintended masturbation with guilt also add to her anxiety.

Pathological: If the cause of precocious puberty is a tumour or metabolic disorder, the symptoms and treatments of the same add to the child’s discomfort.

Social: There is strain on the family and finances when dealing with medical conditions and hygiene related expenses. The fear of sexual exploitation and resultant pregnancy in an innocent and unassuming child also takes its toll on the family.

Abuse: Once sexually mature, a child can be a victim of sexual assault more often than others of her age. More so as she is unaware of the advances made towards her and these can be made by relatives, neighbours, friends or other seemingly benign elders.

The treatment of precocious puberty includes: Psycho-social advice and adjustment; medical treatment to stop the periods for up to two years; a causative factor such as tumour has to be appropriately dealt with by surgical or medical treatment; and counselling at regular intervals and awareness of consequences can help the child regain its childhood.

In the case of ABC’s child, she had true precocious puberty. This was withheld by administering low doses of GNRH agonist depot for two years which stopped her periods and onset of puberty. She commenced her periods at nine years and six months.

(The fortnightly columnist is a well-known gynaecologist based in Panaji. Send in your queries to padte.kedar@gmail.com)