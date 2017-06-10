Pub culture is tarnishing image of Goa: Shiv Sena

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that pub culture is tarnishing the image of Goa and destroying Goan youth, Shiv Sena, on Saturday demanded ban on pub culture in the state.

“Pub culture has turned out to be a bane for our Goan youth. And, hence there is a need to ban this culture in the state,” said Shiv Sena Goa unit chief Shivprasad Joshi while speaking to this daily.

He claimed that the people visiting the pubs are destroying not only their own life but also that of their families.

He suggested that while banning the pub culture, the government should first rehabilitate all those who are dependent on this business for their livelihood.

Earlier in the day, while speaking to the media in Panaji, Joshi said that Shiv Sena is with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and dared the government and Goa Forward Party (GFP) supremo Vijai Sardessai to impose ban on the VHP.

“If Sardessai has courage, let him ban the VHP and show us. He should take back his demand to impose ban on the VHP and apologise in the next 10-15 days or else we will agitate in Sena- style as we do in Mumbai,” he said.

It may be recalled that Sardessai had condemned statement of a leader of VHP on beef ban and had warned not to disturb the communal harmony in the state.

Joshi said that Sardessai is a minister in the BJP-led government, which is in power due to the blessings and support of VHP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and hence it isn’t correct to call for a ban on one of these organisations.

“If Sardessai attempts to ban the VHP in Goa then I assure you that Shiv Sena will come forward in the support of the VHP,” he added.

He also said that the ban on entry of Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik was wrong and there should not be ban on anyone just for a political reason.

“Constitution has provided everybody right to go anywhere in the country. First, we should know about Sri Ram Sene, its ideology and study Muthalik’s work and then there should be ban imposed on them. There should not be ban only because of political reasons.”

The Goa government has banned the entry of Muthalik and his associates into the state since 2014, fearing law and order problem.

Joshi said that Shiv Sena would extend support to Sri Ram Sene if it worked for the development of Goa.