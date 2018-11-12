Protest march held in Calangute against illegal cutting of trees

CALANGUTE: The Sisters of St Alex Convent with the support of St Alex Church and Calangute Constituency Forum held a protest march against illegal cutting of trees on a hill located next to the convent for construction of an alleged night club near Bon Viagem in Calangute.

Speaking on the protest march, Sister Faria said that if such illegal activities take place it will affect the beauty of the village. Faria said that the convent has been existing for the past 80 years. She said that the convent takes care of orphans, an old age home and a formation house for those aspiring to become a nun.

St Alex Church parish priest Fr Polly said that hills and trees are a gift from God and cutting trees will have a negative impact on nature.

Calangute ex-sarpanch Anthony Menezes said that the villagers need to protect the hills for the future generation. Anthony told the villagers that he asked the NGPDA chairman not to convert the hill into a settlement zone, but this was not done.

The Calangute communidade attorney Anthony D’Souza said that the hills and fields belong to the communidade and there is no private ownership. However some tenants have taken the land which can only be used for cashew cultivation.

Calangute ex-sarpanch Joseph Sequeira said that the panchayat has failed to take a special gram sabha on the ODP issue, due to which such illegal cutting of trees is taking place in the village.