Protest in Washington ahead of Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON: Thousands of demonstrators gathered here on Saturday to protest against the xenophobic rhetoric and immigration policies of US President-elect Donald Trump who is set to take office on Friday.

About 2,000 demonstrators marched through the streets here under the slogan “We’re here to stay” to protest against Trump’s inauguration, as well as against candidates of the “extreme right” nominated for his Cabinet, EFE news reported.

Trump during his electoral campaign threatened massive deportation and ban on Muslims entering the US.

Al Sharpton, the organiser of the protest and a veteran civil rights leader, said Democrats in Congress needed to be sent a simple message: “Get some backbone.”

“We march in the driving rain because we want the nation to understand that what has been fought for and gained, that you are going to need more than one election to turn it around,” he added.

The demonstrators chanted “No justice, no peace” as they proceeded along the National Mall toward the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Xinhua news agency reported.

The protest took place hours after the New York mogul traded accusations with US civil rights icon congressman John Lewis, who said Trump’s presidency was “illegitimate”.

“Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results,” Trump said in a tweet.

Lewis is a veteran Democrat congressman representing Georgia. Gustavo Torres, executive director of CASA, a Latino and immigrant advocacy group in Maryland, said his organisation exists to protect immigrants who contribute so much to this country and racism and intimidation will never be allowed to win the day.