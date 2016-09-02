Protective home lacks instructors to impart skills to rescued women

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

PANAJI

The state’s protective home cum reception centre for rescued women, who are desirous of leaving prostitution has no instructors to impart income-generating skills to these rescued women, who could gain alternative employment. The inmates, who are admitted in the home are seen watching TV, playing games or sitting idle since there is no one to guide them.

According to sources, the protective home located in Merces, housed in a dilapidated 50-year-old building, has a capacity to shelter as many as 20 women with facilities to learn tailoring, make paper and cloth bags, embroidery, beadwork, crochets and other crafts work. However, no instructor has been appointed since the last one year.

As per the Goa Daman and Diu Suppression of Immoral Trafficking in Women and Girls Rules, 1978, in every protective home, teachers shall be engaged for imparting general education, moral education and special instructors need to be appointed for providing vocational training based on the needs and demands of the inmates. The rules also say that the inmates should be involved in outdoor activities every day from 5 pm to 6.30 pm. The rules also make it mandatory on the authority of the protective home to conduct vocational training for two and half hours. “They are caged in locked rooms because neither are there any instructors and proper instruments to impart these victims with skill-based training nor are they allowed to go out for outdoor activities, which is against the rules,” Arun Pandey of non-governmental organisation (NGO) Anyay Rahit Zindagi (ARZ) said.

Speaking to this daily, an official of the protective home said, “The protective home does not have enough security personnel to take the inmates out for outdoor activities, but we carry out recreational activities in closed room including mehendi, drawing and games. However, there are no instructors to impart vocational training. But now we are in the process of appointing instructors.”

A rehabilitation and welfare scheme, ‘Prabhat,’ was devised by the directorate of women and child development in 2013 with an aim to impart technical and vocational training to sex workers and other victims of sexual violence. The implementation of this scheme, however, has been far from satisfactory mainly due to the lack of coordination between Goa State AIDS Control Society (GSACS) and the implementing agency in promoting the scheme. According to the figures provided by GSACS, there are around 3,957 commercial sex workers in the state and maximum of them have migrated from other states. Among them are also Goans, but a very small number. As per the scheme, a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500 is provided to the beneficiary for a period of three months or till she joins a livelihood programme. The department has received only two applications of trafficked women under the scheme.

Pandey said that there is a need for mass promotion of the rehabilitation scheme to avoid the risk of the rescued women being criminalised and re-victimised. “The evidence currently available suggests that stigma, limited skills and lack of livelihood opportunities make it difficult for such women to reintegrate with their original families and communities,” he said observing that those women, who return are often subjected to vulnerable conditions including poverty and lack of safety, which triggers re-trafficking. “Many of these women have no homes to go back to or their relatives don’t want them back and in such cases, they can be either repatriated or rehabilitated under the Prabhat scheme,” he said.

Currently, women involved in the ‘trade’ are rescued in the presence of an NGO and then sent to the protective home in Merces for their short stay there and also to learn some skilled activities. The immoral trafficking law considers these women to be victims, not criminals. However, the Goa Daman and Diu Suppression of Immoral Trafficking in Women and Girls Rules 1978, which have not been amended or reviewed, has deemed trafficked women as offenders.

Please like & share: