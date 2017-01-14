Protecting Khariwada structures is an achievement for Carlos: Jadhav

VASCO: The Vasco Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mandal is confident of Vasco BJP candidate Carlos Almeida being elected for the second consecutive term with around 15,000 votes as compared to the 2012 assembly election wherein he had polled 11,468 votes.

Addressing a press conference in Vasco on Saturday, state executive member and spokesperson South Goa Jayant Jadhav, Vasco BJP president Rajan Dicholkar, Vasco BJP Mahila Morcha president Supriya Naik, Vasco BJP Yuva Morcha president Gaurish Naik, former Vasco BJP Mahila Morcha president Varsha Naik and others were present on the occasion.

Jadhav who is also the director of Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) disclosed that Almeida has got the support of 8 councillors involving those of the Mormugao municipal council chairperson Deepak Naik, Nandadeep Raut, Fredrick Henriques, Yatin Kamurlekar, Dhanpal Swami, Lavina D’Souza, Reema Sonurlekar and Vandana Satardekar. “All the councillors are working hard for the victory of Almeida”, stated Jadhav and further criticised the Vasco city ward councillor Krishna Salkar for taking an undue advantage of the BJP in order to contest the assembly election, ahead of filing his nomination.

Jadhav disclosed that “Protecting the structures at Khariwada seashore from demolition is the biggest achievement for the Vasco MLA Almeida during his five year tenure”. The union minister for road, transport, highways and shipping Nitin Gadkari has recently laid the foundation stone for the fishing harbour project at Khariwada which is estimated to cost over Rs 104 crore”, said Jadhav.

He maintained that during the last five years of his tenure, Almeida has fulfilled nearly about 90 per cent of promises given to the people in 2012 assembly election manifesto. He disclosed that nearly 15,413 people have benefitted from various government schemes involving those of DSSY, Griha Adhar, Laadli Laxmi and others. As KTCL chairman, Almeida had allocated 28 buses to various schools in Vasco. He listed several developmental projects such as, construction work of ultra modern transport hub cum administrative building, estimated to cost around Rs 96 lakh, swimming pool at Maimollem, commercial building project at old chief officer’s bungalow, Vaddem Lake, Sub District Hospital at Chicalim, hot mixing of all the roads including internal roads, cleaning of Maimollem Lake besides

others.