Protect Tigers And Rhinos From Extinction

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola

Countries should take steps to conserve animals under threat, and not vice-versa. Recently, China revoked the ban on the use of “medicinal parts” of rhinoceros and tigers. The horns of rhinoceros are of medicinal use, and India has a type of rhinoceros termed one horned rhinos. Both India and Nepal combined, there are about 3,500 rhinos. Many are housed in the Kaziranga National Park of Assam. Lifting of ban on use of certain parts of wild animals almost means a government is legalising poaching because the body parts of dead animals—bones of tigers and horns of rhinos— can be used for medicinal purposes though the same has not been authenticated. The problem lies in India’s close proximity to China. Many countries of South East Asia are also known to use parts of these two animals. Rhinos’ horns are used for water purifying purpose and as an aphrodisiac–increase in sexual desire– in some parts. Countries like Yemen prepare daggers from Rhino horns. The whole Northeast and northern part West Bengal are on high alert because of their international borders. Uttar Pradesh, another state where rhinos are abundantly found, is distant from the borders. Rhinoceros poaching is quite common in India with a rare tribe of a Northeast, known for its Rhino poaching skills, meticulously going about the killing of rhinoceros. Assam borders Bhutan, so the rhinoceros of Manas National Park are in special danger. Interestingly, many former poachers have been roped in as rhino conservationists in Manas. With their deep insight on methods and materials that go into poaching, these people are doing a great job in rhino conservation. Celebrities have batted for the preservation efforts of rhinoceros. Rohit Sharma, the brand ambassador for World Wild Life Fund India Rhino conservation, has expressed his confidence in going all the way to protect the rhinos. He paid a special visit to Kaziranga. The “Indian Rhino Vision 2020” programme demands a collaborative effort from all stakeholders. Rhinoceros, one of the five extinct species of odd–toed ungulates, should be conserved at all odds.