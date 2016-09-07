Protect Goa’s Interests At All Costs

AMAR KANTAK, MARGAO

I would like to place forward my concern about Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar’s statement on arriving at an amicable solution to the Mhadei water crisis, despite an order being passed by the Tribunal rejecting Karnataka’s plea to divert 7.56 TMC water from the Mhadei basin to the Malaprabha river. Adjudication of water disputes is the subject of a Tribunal which is constituted under section 4. The decision of the Tribunal shall be final and binding on the parties to the dispute and shall have the same force as an order or decree of the Supreme Court. Karnataka is applying the same modus operandi which Tamil Nadu had applied while presenting their case to manipulate the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in their favour. Earlier, the Goa government had filed a case in the Supreme Court in 2006 for staying the canal work in Karnataka, diverting water from Kalsa nala to the Malaprabha river under the Kalsa-Bhandura irrigation project violating the forest and wildlife laws. By flouting the Forest Conservation Act, the forest in Mhadei basin will then be open for exploitation, as it will be submerged in dam waters. Therefore, considering these facts, I would like to appeal to the Chief Minister and like to request him to refrain from proceeding any further to arrive at an out-of-court amicable solution to the Mhadei issue. Also, the state of Goa has already incurred huge expenditure on legal fees for the last many years, in this case. So also, the offshore casinos, which presently are a major contributor to the state coffers by way of revenue will find it difficult to stay afloat in shallow waters.

Please like & share: