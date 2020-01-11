Proposed Bainguinim waste facility gets EC

Panaji: The Goa State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (GSEIAA) has granted prior Environmental Clearance (EC) under the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006 to the proposed centralised Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility (ISWMF) to be set up at Bainguinim in Old Goa.

The authority has accorded the clearance with a validity of seven years with stringent conditions on pre and post construction phases to the Goa Waste Management Corporation, which is the project proponent for setting up the proposed facility.

It said that the project proponent shall ensure that surrounding environment shall not be affected due to the construction activity and also ensure

sanitary and hygienic measures throughout the construction phase. It must also ensure safe disposal of sewage and municipal solid waste generated during the construction phase.

The Authority also stated in its EC that the project proponent will not be given occupation certificate if it fails to ensure completion of Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), solid waste disposal facility, and secured landfill green belt development prior to occupation of the buildings.

This facility will be designed to process and treat 250 TPD (tonne per day) of waste which will consist of 50 TPD of segregated dry waste, 150 TPD of segregated wet waste and 50 TPD of mixed waste. The per capita waste generation for the regional area is considered as 410 gm /capita/ day.

The Authority said the facility should have provisions for material recovery facility, biomethanation system along with gas engines, in-vessel composting system, sanitary landfill, mobile vehicles, workshop, facility centre for operators, canteen, shower area and medical room, administration building, laboratory, resource centre, car and vehicle parks, road network, peripheral drains, site and street lighting, ESR, fire water system, bore well, ground water monitoring wells and plant fencing.

The project proponent shall upload the status of the compliance of the stipulated EC conditions, including results of monitoring data on its website and shall update the same periodically. In case of submission of false document and non-compliance of any of the stipulated conditions, the Authority will revoke or suspend the EC without any intimation and initiate appropriate legal action under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

During post construction phase the project proponent shall ensure that the number of trucks carrying waste from the proposed waste catchment area and reaching the MSW processing facility shall be minimum in numbers. Transportation of waste to be undertaken in closed trucks to ensure minimum number of trucks engaged to transport the waste.

In view of close proximity of the proposed facility to residential projects, the Authority said facility of segregation and sorting should be established in completely enclosed shed with double doors and exhaust system with bio filters to control the odour.