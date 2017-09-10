Proper traffic plan for Valpoi town remains a pipe dream

VALPOI: Without a proper traffic management plan, visitors to Valpoi town especially during peak hours continue to suffer, as traffic jams are common. The road cleared of vendors by the Valpoi Municipal Council four years ago in view of traffic congestion is now used for parking of private vehicles.

Affected residents said that traffic jams are witnessed mainly during peak hours and police personnel are helpless. They said that halting of buses to allow people to board and alight is one of the main problems.

“During school hours, buses halt near the schools to allow passengers to board or alight bringing the traffic to a grinding halt,” said Nasir Shaikh, a parent who also blamed the civic authority for not implementing proper traffic plan in Valpoi town.

“The entire town suffers from traffic jams with more vulnerable stretch being from the main market area upto the bridge,” he added.

Another resident said that traffic personnel deputed in Valpoi are helpless. Muskan, a college student said, “Police personnel are doing their job but in absence of provision to charge heavy fine, violators go scot-free.”

Supporting her, another student said that on priority basis parking and no parking zones should be identified and a master plan for traffic management must be implemented.

VMC chairperson Parvin Shaikh said, “The proposal for parking and no-parking zones with proper traffic plan was forwarded to the deputy collector’s office by the former chairperson. The topic was discussed in the last meeting and I will follow-up on the matter and within a month VMC will come up with permanent solution to streamline traffic in Valpoi.”