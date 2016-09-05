Promoting Inland Water Transport

The Mandovi and the Zuari, along with six other national rivers, will be fast-tracked for development as national waterways. As part of development the two rivers would be dredged to increase the draft to facilitate easy navigation. The other aspects of the development would include creation of facilities such as jetties, navigational aids and terminals for coastal shipping. The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the designated authority for development of the national waterways, would develop the Mandovi from Usgao bridge to the confluence of the river with Arabian Sea at Reis Magos covering a distance of 41 kilometres and the Zuari from Sanvordem bridge to Mormugao port covering a distance of 50 kilometres. The development of these rivers would also open up new avenues for tourism in the hinterland as also for inland water transport.

The development will be beneficial to the people in many ways, but the state authorities should ensure that it is not hindered by opposition and clear the way for it by taking various stakeholders on board. The government should first allay the fears expressed by members of the Assembly over the jurisdiction of IWAI after the rivers have been declared as national waterways. River Navigation Minister Ramkrishna Dhavlikar had informed the Assembly in the last session that the discussion on issues relating to the jurisdiction over the rivers was in the preliminary stage. Now that the central government has decided to undertake the development of the two main rivers of Goa and fast-track their development the state should seek an answer from the central authorities over the issue of jurisdiction before signing the memorandum of understanding with IWAI. The state authorities should not leave the issue ambiguous in order to rule out any opposition at a later date from any quarter on the issue of development of the rivers.

The development would help desilt the rivers, something which has not been done for the last 10 years. While allowing the development the state should ensure that there was no adverse impact on marine ecology and that development was carried out as per the laid-out norms. Since inland water transport is considered as the cheapest and most environment-friendly mode of transport, its use in Goa can have manifold benefits for the state including lessening the ever-increasing traffic on the roads, which would help prevent accidents and loss of lives. It has been scientifically proved that a boat with one horse power capacity can carry four tonnes of load as compared to 150 kilograms by a truck and 500 kilograms by rail. It is also economical from the point of view of fuel efficiency as pointed out by the World Bank: one litre of fuel can move 105 tonne/km by inland water transport, whereas the same amount of fuel can move only 85 tonne/km by rail and 24 tonne/km by road. Besides, scientific studies have proved that emission from container vessels range from 32-36 gCO2 per tonne/km while those of road transport vehicles range from 51-91 gCO2 per tonne/km. Considering the social, economic and environmental benefits of river navigation many European countries carry over 40 per cent of their passenger and freight traffic through water as compared to just 3.5 per cent in India. The share of inland water transport in India’s total transport sector is less than 0.4 per cent.

River navigation is not new to Goa but over the years use of river navigation has been on decline for passenger transportation. The launch services that were in operation in various parts of the state in the days gone by have been terminated after construction of scores of bridges. Hundreds of barges have been used for transportation of iron ore and coal but their use declined considerably over the last four years after mining was suspended. Development of rivers could open up considerable investment and business opportunities in the areas like water-based tourism and facilitate the state in taking the tourism to the hinterland and give further boost to the state economy. Developing the Mandovi as national waterway could be a blessing in disguise for the state as it could offer indirect help in ensuring that the water from the Mhadei basin is not diverted as sought by the Karnataka government. Declaration of the River Mandovi as a national waterway would require its water volumes to be continuously maintained at adequate levels. While allowing development of the rivers the state government has to ensure that Goa does not lose the jurisdiction over its rivers. There is a huge economic potential to be exploited in not only the two major rivers, but also the three other rivers including Chapora, Mapusa and Sal and the Cumbharjua canal that have been included in the list of national waterways.

Please like & share: