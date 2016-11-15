Promoting greener Goa through garden competitions

Miguel Braganza

Last week we have considered some simple ways of growing vegetables on the ground and in pots, trays, and other containers. It is actually easier to cultivate crops than to cultivate friendship. Plants are far more predictable in their behaviour.

I have had the privilege of conducting gardening courses and also write books on gardening in Goa and coastal Konkan region based on actual experience in the field.

The Botanical Society of Goa (BSG) has been conducting a ‘Home Garden’ competition since 1991 and judging the entries has become an unbroken annual feature in January-February since 1996. I was the garden superintendent at Goa University in 1991-93 and was invited to be one of the judges for the competition in its very first year. In 1996, I joined the BSG and revived the competition that had stopped after the euphoria of the first two years. Since then it has grown, and another category of ‘Organic Kitchen Garden’ was added in 2012.

Sustainability is as important as consistency in effort. A garden that has legumes in the crop mix has two great advantages for the soil: nitrogen fixation and generation of organic mulch. In the International Year of Pulses (2016), one does not need to be reminded that legumes produce protein-rich pods and grain. A garden designed into pots, on flat ground or as per the contour on hill slopes can be aesthetically pleasing to the eye. One can have plants with leaves of different textures, shades or even colours. Coriander, mint, lettuce, palak, beet, carrot provide a wonderful variation amid, knoll-kohl, cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli plants.

Soaking seeds for 15 minutes in diluted solutions of fresh panchagavya and EM-2 together has been found to speed up germination. These are available in Goa. The students of Don Bosco College of Agriculture, Sulcorna, have begun doing research using statistical design and analysis of variation to produce reliable data in Goa. The plants are healthier since the micro-organisms present in these formulations keep out the pathogenic microbes that cause various diseases in plants. The health of plants carries 20 per cent points in the competition. Design carries another 20 per cent of the points, while the range of varieties carries 10 per cent points.

Composting of garden and kitchen waste is an important consideration in Goa, where garbage has become a menace. It carries 20 per cent points, with another 20 per cent for re-use of grey water with appropriate treatment to remove the foul odour. Most gardeners use EM-2 as a multi-purpose ‘solution’ in every meaning of that word. The last 10 per cent points are for the gardener’s knowledge of the plants in his or her garden. Whether it is a senior citizen like Maria D’Souza from Aldona or a below teenage Abida Noronha from Margao, anyone of any age group can be a winner.

