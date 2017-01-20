Promise of Taleigao market complex remains unfulfilled

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

PANAJI

Even as the state assembly election is scheduled to be held on February 4, Taleigao residents are talking about the various problems faced by the constituency and these include poor waste management, a poor drainage system and cattle menace apart from the major problems of a dilapidated market and irregular water supply, while in the interior areas, people still do not have access to basic sanitation facilities.

The garbage issue, along with poor sanitation, has become a poll plank, especially in the interiors. While garbage is being collected, a system is yet to be put in place for treating the collected garbage. Since October last year, the village panchayat of Taleigao has stopped segregating the solid waste, which is now being deposited at the dumping site.

A poor drainage system and the decreasing water catchment areas due to excessive construction are the main causes of flooding in the constituency during heavy rainfall in monsoon. The failure on the part of the elected representative to construct a new market complex and the delay in improving the football ground and developing the open spaces, all of which was promised during the last assembly election, suggests that the MLA has failed to live up to the expectations of the residents of Taleigao.

The residents say that they had voted for Jennifer Monserrate during the last assembly election; however, nothing good has happened. Monserrate, who is a Congress MLA, on the other hand, blames the state government of not being cooperative in setting up the garbage treatment plant at the identified location. She said that land acquisition has become a major hurdle in the construction of a new market complex. She, however, is promising jobs and self employment to the dents, while also assuring to construct toilets and maintain the existing gardens and footpaths in the village.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dattaprasad Naik accuses the Taleigao MLA of remaining silent in the assembly for the last five years even as the people of Taleigao suffered due to irregular water supply, incomplete sewerage work, bad roads and poor garbage management. He, however, has assured to put these things in order, if voted to power.

According to the residents, voters’ loyalty, in the past, depended a lot on the freebie package offered. However, this time they say that the money splurge is not so obvious. It appears that Jennifer’s election strategy this time is to bank heavily on her husband’s (Atanasio Monserrate alias Babush) clout as is evident in the liberal use of his name during her interaction with the residents. Though many people say she is not being considered as a leader, the Babush factor will play an important role because he has served three terms as MLA and is said to be cooperative and helping out people in every possible way.

Stating that her fight is against money and muscle power, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Cecile Rodrigues has said that Taleigao will be protected from land-grabbing and illegal conversion with proper regulation on construction activity and assured proper water supply and sewerage system. The vision statement of AAP makes a mention of providing good public transport connectivity. The statement also assures of building toilets in the interior areas of the constituency. AAP has also promised to set up a composting unit for wet waste and build a new market complex.

Lamenting the absence of a proper market, Taleigao voters told this daily that the new market complex, as promised by the village panchayat and the MLA, has still not come up and that they feel it is a dream, which may never come true.

A resident of Oitiem area in the constituency, Prakash Bhike (name changed) said, “Everyday we are forced to bear the stench emanating from the garbage dumping site. Many a time, the panchayat has even failed to clear the garbage for days. We need a clean and neat Taleigao, as was promised to us during the last assembly election and also during the panchayat election.”

“Taleigao can no more be called a village. It is bad to see migrants, who have settled here defecate in the open and stay in rented premises without toilet facility. We need a good market also,” said a 45-year-old resident of Quenem.

A resident of Nagali was of the opinion that BJP candidate Dattaprasad Naik has been only making noise about issues and has not done anything except giving assurances. “He has only utilised us for gathering crowds for their party’s meetings or during the launch of any scheme,” the resident said.

Residents have also expressed resentment over demonetisation, the strict implementation of cow-related laws and a reverence for the animal promoted in all BJP-ruled states, which has created fear among the minority voters.

“I am afraid to vote for BJP, as I have experienced in the last many years the way the party has treated other communities as enemy communities. We voted Jennifer only because her husband is helpful and has solved our problem. I think AAP candidate is new and immature to contest the election,” opined a 32-year- old Muslim youth from Caranzalem.

According to political observers, Taleigao constituency is likely to witness a straight fight between the BJP and the Congress candidates, while AAP is trying to seek votes as many promises made by past MLAs have remained unfulfilled.

The assembly election will prove to what extent Jennifer Monserrate has a hold over the constituency, which she contested in 2012 after her husband Babush Monserrate, who had won on three counts since 2002, contested and got elected from the St Cruz constituency.

Around 1,800 names have been added to the electoral roll and after the inclusion of new residents, the total size of the Taleigao electorate in 2017 is 27,714 voters. An 11-ward constituency, Taleigao is quite contradictory in profile. Its demographic break-up is contrasting, as there are upper rich areas like Miramar, Caranzalem, Dona Paula as well as simple villages in the wards of Nagali, Quenem, Chincholem, etc. These villages have traditional farmers, while there are some parts like Camrabhat or Tonca, which are totally dominated by residents, who are originally from Maharashtra and Karnataka.