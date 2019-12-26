Progressive Front of Goa demands CM’s resignation

Panaji: Demanding Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s resignation within 48 hours if he is unable to resolve the Mhadei issue, which has been created following the Centre’s letters to Karnataka, the Progressive Front of Goa on Wednesday threatened to disturb Sawant’s programmes throughout the state.

Addressing the media, Hridaynath Shirodkar of the Progressive Front of Goa, along with RTI activist Rajan Ghate, historian Prajal Sakhardande and others threatened to intensify the Mhadei Bachao Andolan’s agitations throughout the state on December 31.

They said that Union minister Prakash Javadekar has once again betrayed Goans on the Mhadei issue for political gains and stabbed them in the back by allowing Karnataka to go ahead with the Kalasa-Banduri project. As such, he has no right to function as a Union minister, the group members said.

The group burnt an effigy of Javadekar near the Mahalaxmi temple in Panaji and demanded Sawant’s resignation for “enacting a drama on the Mhadei water dispute issue during the by-election in Karnataka.” The group said that a Union minister taking steps against the interests of Goa and Goans proves that the Centre has scant respect for Goa Chief Minister.

Expressing shock over the silence of Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, who is the North Goa MP, the Progressive Front of Goa group members questioned whether the Mhadei issue is being used to derive political mileage whenever there is election either in Goa or Karnataka.

The group members alleged that three BJP MLAs have told them that the Chief Minister has betrayed them. They also said that the MLAs are backing their agitation.

The group said that Sawant should have lodged a protest against Javadekar’s action of issuing letters to Karnataka while keeping Goa’s interests in mind. The group also appealed to the students in the state to join their movement till the Mhadei water issue is resolved.