Proclamation notice to Louis Berger official: CB to publish advertisement in US newspapers

Crime Branch police has informed the Special Court, Panaji that they will publish advertisement pertaining to proclamation notice in newspapers in Washington, USA directing former Louis Berger senior vice president James McClung to appear before the court in connection with the Louis Berger bribery case. The proclamation notice will also be sent to his address in Washington, informed Crime Branch.

The Crime Branch has sought 6 weeks time for the purpose as such the court has adjourned the matter to November 23.

It may be recalled that the Court had issued proclamation notice directing McClung, US national, who is one of the accused in the case, to appear before it. Crime Branch police informed the court that apart from publishing advertisements pertaining to the proclamation notice in the newspapers in Goa as well as other parts of India, the notice was also served on the known addresses of McClung in

India.

It may be recalled that in July 2015, the Crime Branch police had registered an FIR in the Louis Berger bribery case. In September, 2015 charge-sheet was filed in the case against former PWD Minister Churchill Alemao, former head of the Goa water supply and sewerage project (funded by JICA) Anand M Wachasundar, former Louis Berger senior vice president James McClung, who was in-charge of the company’s India operations; Satyakam Mohanty, the former vice-president of Louis Berger, India operations, alleged hawala operator Raichand Soni and the then Margao Municipal Council chairperson Arthur Dsilva while in October 2016, a supplementary chargesheet was filed naming Margao MLA Digambar Kamat as the prime conspirator in the

case.