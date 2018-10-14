Procession marks anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima’s apparition

Sunday , 14 October 2018
The statue of Our Lady of Fatima is being taken out in a procession from St Andrew’s church, Vasco on Saturday evening. Girls participating in the procession seen dressed up as angels

Posted by: nt October 14, 2018 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

VASCO

Hundreds of faithful on Saturday participated in the grand candle light Marian procession, organised by the parish of St Andrew’s church, along the streets of Vasco,  to mark the anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima’s apparition.

A mass was held earlier at the church by Fr Xavier Braganza from St Joseph Vaz  Spiritual Renewal Centre, Old Goa in the presence of parish priest of St Andrew’s church Fr Gabriel Coutinho, Fr Jovito D’Costa and Fr Camilo Dias.

The procession started from St Andrew’s church premises, and moved via F L Gomes Road,  Swatantra Path and returned to the church
premises.

