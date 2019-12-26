Process to clear mining dumps may take 2 years

Panaji: Even as the state government intends to sell the mining dumps after forming a mineral development corporation, the process may take a long period, as the central government’s guidelines clearly state that it requires a prior environmental clearance irrespective of the size of mine lease area and type of mineral including overburden and dump mining.

An office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on June 18, 2018, and circulated to all the state governments states that as per the provisions of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, the mining projects stated in the schedule require prior environmental clearance irrespective of the size of mine lease area and type of mineral including overburden and dump mining.

According to Goa Mining People’s Front, an umbrella organisation of people dependant on the state’s mining sector, an environmental clearance certificate is mandatory even to handle dumps that are lying outside the lease area and it will take a minimum of two years to complete the said process.

President of GMPF Puti Gaonkar has urged the state government to study the basic valuation of dump handling. He pointed out that at present neither does the state have a geologist and mining engineers nor any authentic report of what minerals and what grade material are available in the dumps. “It is common people’s knowledge that the dump content is iron ore. However, nobody knows what grade is available in the dumps, as there is no proper study report conducted by any authority,” he said.

Gaonkar also urged the state government to first start the mining corporation, employ all the terminated mining workers and provide work to truckers, machinery and barge owners and other dependants and only then come up with a statement of earning Rs 1,500 crore from the dumps. “We feel that this move is only to divert the attention of the mining dependants from the assurance given by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant that he will resume mining before December 2019,” the GMPF said.

It may be noted that Minister for Ports Michael Lobo had on Tuesday said that he is confident of the government taking a final call on forming a mining corporation by January. He had also said that once the corporation is set up, the government will be able to immediately take up auction of the dumps. “It will help the government earn nothing less than Rs 1,500 crore,” he had said.