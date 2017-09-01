Process of rehabilitating Birla, Zuarinagar, Zorint slum dwellers will start by Dec: CM

VASCO: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, on Friday, said that the process of rehabilitating the slum dwellers of Birla, Zuarinagar and Zorint will start by December 2017, and added that the state government will take into confidence each and every slum dweller over the rehabilitation, by drawing a proper plan, and no one will be displaced.

Parrikar was addressing the gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of the sewage treatment plant, which based on NTS Phytorid Technology, for the slum areas of Zuarinagar, Sancoale.

The function was attended by PWD Minister Ramakrishna Dhavalikar, Goa Rehabilitation Board chairman and Cortalim MLA Alina Saldanha, Sancoale sarpanch Girish Pillai, deputy sarpanch Nandini Dessai, SIDCGL vice chairman Sanjiv Desai, SIDCGL managing director Arvind Patil and panchas of Sancoale panchayat.

The Chief Minister said that “in the next few days, various things in Zuarinagar will change. The slum dwellers’ rehabilitation would start by December 2017.”

He appealed to the slum dwellers of Zuarinagar, Birla and Zorint not to fall prey to the rumours which are being spread by some anti-social elements. “The state government is committed to fulfil the promises made to the people ahead of the elections,” he added.

He said that the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide housing facility for all will be achieved by 2022.

“The slum areas of Zuarinagar, Birla and Zorint are ideally suited for starting housing scheme,” he said.

Commenting on the commissioning of sewage treatment plant, which is based on NTS Phytorid Technology, Parrikar said that the state government has used the technology, which has proved to be successful.

Dhavalikar, speaking on the occasion, requested the Sancoale panchayat to insist on the tenants in the slum areas of Zuarinagar, Birla and Zorint to construct toilets and connect them to the sewerage line.

He said that the state government is committed to the welfare of the common people. The study for one year of NTS Phytorid Technology-based 25 MLD plant in Ponda has revealed that the plant is not stinking and is people-friendly, he said and urged the people to extend their cooperation in setting up various projects in the state.

GRB chairman Saldanha said that sewage treatment plant was much needed for the slum areas in Zuarinagar.