Probe to zero in on people behind matka gambling at Kavlekar’s residence

PANAJI: The crime branch probe into the recovery of matka betting slips will establish and identify the persons who ran the matka gambling activities from an office situated in the property, where Opposition leader and Quepem MLA Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar’s residence is also located, at Betul in South Goa.

In this connection, Kavlekar has been asked to appear before the investigating officer at the crime branch, Ribandar, on Friday at around 11 am.

The police said that it is clear that someone had been running matka gambling activities from the place and that the probe will dig out the truth.

Kavlekar will be questioned on the matka betting slips found in the office, police sources said adding that it will have to be ascertained whether chits belonged to him, or someone else was handling the matka gambling activities, or whether he was aware of the activities.

Last week, the anti-corruption branch booked Kavelkar in a disproportionate assets case. The ACB had conducted raids at three different locations including the office from where sleuths unearthed thousands of matka slips and books.

The matter was referred to the crime branch, which is probing a nexus in the matka gambling activities.

After obtaining a necessary order from the court, the crime branch team attached thousands of matka slips, documents and a register from the office on Wednesday.

However, the police had not booked anyone, but said that they will probe Kavlekar.