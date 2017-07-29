Probe into Scarlett’s murder was scuttled, claims mother

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Fiona Mackeown, the British national, whose daughter, Scarlett Eden Keeling was found dead on a Goan beach, some nine years ago, on Saturday said that the investigations into the murder of her daughter were scuttled and that she would now restart the campaign for bringing the culprit to book.

“The judgment of the trial court clearly records a shoddy investigation by the police,” she stated in her statement released on Saturday, pointing out, “I believe that the Goa police as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation have very competent officers, but under political pressure of the then home minister’s son, Roy Naik, the investigations were done in a manner to protect and shield the criminals.”

Incidentally, Roy Naik is a front-runner of the Congress party for contesting the upcoming August 23 by-election in the Valpoi constituency. He has also opened his election office in the constituency in the presence of party’s Goa desk in-charge, A Chellakumar.

“I strongly believe that the concerned investigating officer in order to appease the then home minister, went through the motions of creating an appearance of a fair investigation,” the statement maintained, adding, “While he assured me that he had gathered adequate evidence on all charges against the accused, he in fact scuttled the evidence and shielded the drug dealers responsible for the murder of my daughter.”

“As a mother, I want justice for Scarlett that can only happen if those responsible for the destruction of evidence as well as those political powers, which sanctioned and protected the destruction of evidence, are recognised, investigated and brought to a trial,” Fiona said.

Scarlett’s bruised corpse was found on Anjuna beach in February 2008. Two men were arrested for allegedly drugging, raping and leaving her to die on the beach. Both were acquitted by Goa Children’s Court due to lack of evidence.

“The truth cannot be exposed with half investigation as those who tried to cover up Scarlett’s murder were never investigated due to political connections,” the statement concluded.