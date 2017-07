https://youtu.be/c5o3ApxFcLM

The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded that Chief Minister should surrender home ministry and face a probe in the CDM Smith bribery case.The party also wants PWD minister Sudin Dhawalikar to on be probed. They are approaching the Lokayukta on this scandal, which is like Louis Berger bribery case.

