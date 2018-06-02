Prize distribution of 2nd Anti Tobacco Film Festival held

NT BUZZ

The Entertainment Society of Goa in association with the Department of Public Health Dentistry, Goa Dental College and Hospital commemorated ‘World No Tobacco Day’ by organising ‘The Goa Anti Tobacco Film Festival’ at Maquinez Palace, ESG on Friday. The competition was held in two sections – Goa section (17 ad films and 9 short films) and National section (12 ad films and 4 short films).

The first place of Ad Film for Goa Section was secured by Ramprasad Adpaikar for his ad ‘Tobacco Kills…All’ and the second place was bagged by Chaitra Sandesh Desai for the ad film titled ‘Checkmate’. Cash prizes of `50,000 and `30,000 were awarded respectively. The first place of Ad Film for National Section was secured by Prasad P Mahekar for the ad film ‘Now, Your Home?’ and the second place was bagged by Anant Dhond for the ad film ‘Beat The Urge’. Cash prizes of `1,00,000 and `50,000 were awarded to the winners. The first place winner of short film for National section was secured by Viju Sanzgiri Productions for the short film ‘Poorna’ and was awarded a cash prize of `1,00,000.

IAS, Secretary Health, Governance of Goa, Ashok Kumar said that cinema is a powerful medium through which audience can grasp a lot. “It has a big impact and people have become aware of the ill effects of tobacco. ESG has taken a good initiative to explore this medium effectively and bring to the fore young Goan talent for this social cause,” said Kumar.

Amita Kenkre Kamat of Dental College said the aim of the Anti Tobacco Film Festival was to spread the message of the harmful or ill effects of tobacco use and also to decrease the occurrence of oral cancer in Goa.

The entries of ad films and short films were judged by Jose D’sa, Shekhar Salkar, Lt Col Parag Prabhudesai, Dharmanand Vernekar, Sangramsinh Gaikwad and Sachin Chatte. The prize distribution ceremony was followed by screening of award winning films.