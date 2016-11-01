Private shack owners set up tables on Baga-Sinquerim beach stretch as government shack allotment delayed

CANDOILM: Private shack operators and hoteliers, who have set up tables on the Baga-Sinquerim beach belt, are making a fast buck by catering to the tourists, taking advantage of the delay on the part of the tourism department in allotting shacks in its properties.

With the tourist season already started, the shack operators are keeping their fingers crossed over the allotment of shacks in the tourism department properties, and they are blaming the hoteliers for the delay.

Tables are set up illegally at the entrance of the Calangute beach and in Baga by some private shack owners and hoteliers, and they are making hay in the absence of government allotted shacks as the tourists flock these beaches.

“The tourist season has already begun but there are no shacks in the Baga Sinquerim beach belt,”said a tourist, who is missing all the fun and the Goan hospitality at Candolim.

Some locals from Candolim, Baga and Sinquerim asked as to why the CRZ rules are only applied meticulously for shacks, which are temporary in nature, and added that that has delayed the shack allotment.

Private shack operators, who have not obtained NOC from the GCMZA are operating their shacks illegally but those shack operators, who went by the law, were sent notices by the GCMZA to demolish their shacks, said the locals, adding this is not fair.

“Why GCMZA permission is required for setting up shacks? Even star hotels have violated the CRZ norms along the Baga -Sinquerim beach belt and no action is being against them. The CRZ rule is only for the Goans, who want to do seasonal business on the beach,” they said.

“The water sports activity has started. Beach beds have been put up by some locals along the beach belt without the permission of the tourism department. With the Diwali holidays, thousands of domestic tourists have come down to Goa, but the tourism department has delayed the allotment of shacks,” they added.

T S Swamy, a tourist from Karnataka, said that “I come to Goa every year. I love the place as the Goans are very friendly but I am missing the shacks, food, music and drinks.”

Nimisha, who has come to Goa from Mumbai, said that she has “heard a lot about the shacks on the beaches in Goa but unfortunately presently there are no shacks. Only a few tables are put up for candlelight dinner. What has happened to all the shacks?”

Vimal Shah, a tourist who has come from Mumbai, said that she feels unsafe in Goa, especially during night as people drink freely.

“The are no signboards on the roads despite the state being a tourist destination. In the morning, the beach is found littered with liquor bottles and garbage. This is my first visit to Goa,”Shah added.

A tourist police informed this daily that “tourists are asking why there are no shacks along the beach. Some tourists are taking liquor bottles on the beach and throw them in the sea.”

The locals of Baga-Sinquerim beach belt said that this year the allotment of shacks will be done only after November 15, and feared loss of two months’ business this tourist season.

“The erection of shacks will take at least more than 15 days. For the first time the allotment of shacks has been delayed. The shack operators blame it on the hoteliers along the beach belt for the delay as they lose business once the shacks are erected,” they said.

Cruz Cardozo, president of the All Goa Shack Owners Welfare Society said that he tourism department is yet to hold a meeting with the GCZMA. “The meeting will be held this week. Shacks will be allotted for another three years by draw of lots,” he added.

Seby Fernandes, a shack operator from Candolim, said that this is the first time, there has been so much of delay in allotting the shacks.

“There has already been a delay of two months in allotting the shacks this tourist season. Once the GCZMA gives clearance, then the tourism department will be following a lottery system to allot the shacks to the operators and then demarcate the area on the beach and by the time the operators erect shacks, the month of November would be gone and the shack operators will get only 5 months to do the business.”