Private bus owners demand hike in fares

PANAJI: All Goa Private Bus Owners Association (AGPBOA) has demanded a hike in the bus fares immediately due to rising prices of diesel, oil, spare parts and other related services.

Addressing media in the city on Sunday, president of AGPBOA Sudip Tamhankar said that they should be allowed to charge as per the new fare, that is, Rs 10 for first 3 km and then Rs 5 after every 8 km of journey. They stated that since the last revision of bus fare nearly Rs 25 has been increased per litre of diesel alone.

They alleged that kilometre-wise hike was being given only to the buses plying on Mapusa-Panaji route and vice-versa and Calangute-Panaji route and vice versa while the others were denied the right to subsidy. They condemned the selective disbursement of subsidy and demanded immediate release of subsidy to other buses plying on different routes (release of pendency).

They stated that All Goa Private Bus Owners Association was waiting to see the approval of new fares in the official gazette, adding, they did not get any subsidy in 2017.

“We (AGPBOA) had thought of meeting the chief minister, however, since he is ill we did not raise the banner of revolt,” AGPBOA president stated.

The AGPBOA alleged that KTC was running nearly 200 buses without permits on many routes and demanded that these buses be detained.

It said that KTC should stop issuing passes as nearly 2.20 lakh passengers travel through passes and as such private operators were losing their business and that the replacement scheme for buses has also been

stopped.