Priol in grip of dengue scare

NIRGOSH GAUDE | NT

PONDA

Priol and surrounding areas have been in the state of panic as many people have tested ‘positive’ to dengue, although the government is yet to confirm the dengue outbreak.

Marcaim health officer Dr Gokuldas Sawant said that around 15 suspected cases of dengue have been reported in Priol village and surrounding areas in the last two months.

Most of the cases have been reported at Galwada, Magilwada, Konem and parts of Karmale.

The indisposed people tested ‘positive’ to the disease when ‘rapid tests’ were conducted in private laboratories. Accordingly, the patients have kept under medication.

However, Dr Sawant clarified that so far none of the cases have tested positive to the illness when the government-recommended IGM tests were conducted.

Report of around 13 samples are awaited, and after the report is received the actual position of the outbreak will become clear.

The first suspected case had been detected in February, which was followed by two more cases in March.

The pre-monsoon showers in April and May also worsened the situation, Dr Sawant said.

Health officials are trying their best to educate the villagers on dengue, and conducted various programmes and drives in the village.

Moreover as precautionary measures against the dengue, fogging, spraying and source-reduction drives have been undertaken with the help of the local panchayat.

Priol is a remote village and a host to areca nut farms, which are surrounded by houses, making it difficult for fogging and spraying liquid to control mosquito breeding.

The health officials have observed that mosquito breeding thrives on the areca palms, especially on its fronds, and also in the water tanks built to store water for agriculture use.

Some areas are littered with plastic waste, including bottles, which are perfect grounds for mosquito breeding.

All the patients were admitted to the sub-district hospital at Ponda for treatment, and upon their hospitalisation the Marcaim health centre was informed about the suspected outbreak.

The health centre has issued an advisory in view of the suspected dengue outbreak, urging the people to take source-reduction measures to contain the disease transmitter ‘aedes mosquito’.

The measures included prevention of water accumulation on areca palm fronds and in

bottles.