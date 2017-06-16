Prime slot at Inox must for Konkani, Marathi movies 

PANAJI: The four-auditorium Inox Multiplex in the city will have to release Konkani and Marathi films on mandatory basis at primetime shows from August 2017.

Coming out with this information on Friday during the opening ceremony of the 10th Goa Marathi Film Festival in the city, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said the contract between the state government and Inox Leisure Pvt Ltd will expire in July this year.

“We may go for renewal of this contract in August, or sign a new contract with any other party,” the Chief Minister stated, adding that either way the government would include a clause in the contract, which will make it compulsory for the party under contract to screen Konkani and Marathi films in this theatre. Many locally produced Konkani and Marathi films find it difficult to get a screening time, especially prime slot in the Inox Multiplex, and if they are lucky enough to get this privilege, are moved out of the theatre in a week’s time, even after enjoying tax-free status and receiving good response from the audiences. This scenario has been forcing the producers of these movies to hire theatre in Maquinez Palace in Panaji and Ravindra Bhavan in Margao, and organise ticketed shows for the audiences.

The multiplex was constructed by the state government in 2004 investing around Rs 21 crore as part of the infrastructure for the International Film Festival of India.