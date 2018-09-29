Primary health centres to have I-STAT devices

NT NETWORK

PONDA

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said that I-STAT handheld devices, which can quickly check blood samples for 28 parameters, will be made available in various primary health centres.

Addressing a gathering at Usgao during the inauguration of a gymnasium and the renovated panchayat hall, Rane said the government is in the process of signing an MoU

with a private company.

This facility will be made available within a few months – firstly in 62 health centres considering the remoteness of villages.

The blood testing tool is the latest technology available in the country, which will be used free of cost to check blood samples for various parameters of patients.

“The main aim of making the I-STAT devices available at the health centres is to bring health facilities closer to people…,” Rane said.

The fully automated I-STAT system is an advanced handheld diagnostic tool that offers a broad menu of tests for diagnostic and treatment indicators for disease management. Using just two or three drops of human blood, the system provides test results within minutes.

These devices were introduced at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, last year.

The I-STAT tools will be put in place at the health centres at Usgao, Dharbandora and Shigao during the first phase of making them available.

The minister spelled out his plans for several projects for Usgao.