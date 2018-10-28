Pride de Goa marches again, this time legally

NT BUZZ

To celebrate the verdict on Section 377 that decriminalises consensual gay sex, Pride de Goa, the second rainbow march was held on October 27 from Panaji Ferry Point to Miramar Beach. The march organised by the Goa Rainbow Trust attracted a large number of people including members from the LGBTQ community, foreigners and IHM students who volunteer for the Trust.

During the march participants were seen holding the Pride De Goa banner, a 10-metre LGBT Rainbow flag and posters that said ‘Mog Kar Dwesh Nai’ and ‘Pyar Ke Sab Rang Hai’, etc.

Speaking prior to the march, president of Goa Rainbow Trust, Chris Fernandes, who invited NGOs like Humsafar Trust, Darpan and Rishta, said: “This is the second march but the first legal one. We are queer no doubt but that does not mean you can’t be friends with us, we are not going to contaminate someone.”

Adding that LGBTQ community has equal rights as everyone else, Chris said: “We have the right to love the same-sex. If we want to have children we should be allowed to irrespective of the child’s gender.”

Assagao-based freelance writer, Kshitij Bisen participated in Pride in Goa for the first time. Prior to this he has participated in the Pride parades held in Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Mumbai. “I was so excited when I got to know about the march. People should understand why the march is important. Even though homosexuality has been legalised the prejudice in society is still prevalent. That is the reason we still march, so we can be free in the truest sense of the word.”

Also present at the march was human rights activist and member of the Trust, Daina Dias from Vasco said: “Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code not only led to the suffering of homosexuals, lesbians, bisexual or transgenders, it also affected the heterosexuality community. Thus, it was a good decision by the Supreme Court to eradicate Section 337. I want to convey to the people of Goa that everyone has equal human rights and we need to see people in a positive way.”

The march was part of the Pride Weekend 2018 celebrations which began with a movie night on October 25 at Literati, Calangute followed by a pre-pride party on October 26 and concluded with a post-pride party on October 27 at Cantare, Saligao.