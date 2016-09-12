Prices of goats soar in city market

PANAJI: Prices of goats soared in the city market as the Bakri Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday. Qurbani (sacrifice of goat) could be performed even two days after the Eid.

A wholesaler and retailer in the market Shawn Fernandes said that this year, the prices have gone up drastically, adding the prices of sacrificial goats are up by Rs 2,000-3,000 besides the mutton prices have also gone up.

Fernandes added that each year prices keep rising but the people buy goats as it a matter of religious belief and faith.

“If a goat is healthy, it fetches a good amount,” he added.

A goat was sold for Rs 70,000 in the city market; prices vary from Rs 15,000, Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 depending upon weight of the animal.

“People don’t look at the price but they want to appease their Lord and get blessings.”

Fernandes said that last year, goats were being sold for Rs 10,000 to 12,000, but this year, the prices have gone up, and “this is not only in Goa but also in the wholesale markets of Belgaum and Gokak, from where we procure the animals.”

Salahuddin Muhammad informed that he brings goats for selected few and in limited quantity, adding quality animals have already been sold out.

“I have my limited customers, and bring the animals for them and earn my living,” he added.

“You get quality animals in Maharashtra including Sawantwadi and Kudal but are sold at a high price. The biggest market is at Haveri in Karnataka, and the people from neighbouring states flock to this place and buy the animals in bulk and sell them at a good price,” he said.

Ruby Meat Stall owner informed that this time, he brought a limited stock and it is already exhausted, adding this year, the prices are little high due prevailing conditions in the market.

One has to spend on transport and feed, and then a commission has to be also paid, he added.