Price rise: Mahila Cong issues 8-day ultimatum

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state Mahila Congress unit, on Tuesday, issued 8-day ultimatum to the central and state governments to decrease LPG cylinder, petrol, diesel and other essential commodity prices or else it will intensify its agitation further.

President of Mahila Congress Pratima Coutinho said that every woman is suffering, and finding it very hard to adjust expenses against income and run the house due the drastic increase in the prices of LPG cylinder and essential consumer goods, besides hike in power and water tariffs.

Coutinho said that both central and state governments have stopped looking into the woes of the public, and added that Mahila Congress had issued 10-day ultimatum earlier.

“Do not take Mahila Congress for granted, if the need be it would not hesitate to expose the dark side of ministers,” she thundered.

The president of Mahila Congress and other members blocked the D B Road for nearly an hour from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm until police inspector Siddhant Shirodkar arrived at the spot and gave an order to push the agitating the Mahila Congress members to the side of the road near the Congress House, and allowed the peak hour traffic to flow.

Coutinho along with other Congress functionaries Beena Naik, Gayatri Kunkalikar, Dia Shetkar, Vaishali Shetgaonkar, Urmila Naik and others led the agitation by holding placards and Congress flags.