It was a Monday of protests. Not just in Goa but the entire country. Congress & Left parties hit the streets to protest against skyrocketing petrol diesel and LPG prices.While rest of the country saw some violent protests, in Goa it was peaceful. Congress party workers stationed themselves at key petrol pumps and distributed pamphlets.Congress claims, BJP has collected more than 11 lakh crores by hiking excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Please like & share: