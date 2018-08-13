President, PM, others condole Naipaul’s death

NEW DELHI: Leaders from across the political spectrum condoled the demise of Nobel Laureate author V S Naipaul, with President Ram Nath Kovind terming it a “loss for world of letters” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, it was a major loss for the world of literature.

Kovind in a tweet said, “Sad to learn of the passing of V S Naipaul whose books are a penetrative exploration of faith, colonialism and the human condition, in his home in the Caribbean and beyond.” “A loss for the world of letters and for the broader school of Indo-Anglian literature,” he said.

The Prime Minister wrote on Twitter, “Sir V S Naipaul will be remembered for his extensive works, which covered diverse subjects ranging from history, culture, colonialism, politics and more.”

“His passing away is a major loss to the world of literature. Condolences to his family and well wishers in this sad hour.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also condoled the author’s death and said the world lost a genius.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the death of literary giant and Nobel Laureate Shri #VSNaipaul. He has inspired a whole generation of writers,” he said.

“In his death the world loses a genius today. Offering my prayers to the departed soul,” Chouhan said.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also took to Twitter to condole the death of the “literary giant”.

“My condolences on the passing away of Nobel Laureate #VSNaipaul, a literary giant and a modern philosopher who enthralled and influenced the world with his keen observations, creativity and often critical descriptions. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, “Saddened to learn about the passing away of celebrated author & Nobel Laureate #VSNaipaul.”

“His works exploring colonisation, migration & unraveling of the British empire were exemplary & thought-provoking,” he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of celebrated Nobel Prize author #VSNaipaul. His inspirational works on colonialism, decolonization and struggles in the developing world struck a chord with many.”